South Burlington, VT Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen the Moon Is Red, a new book by Philip L. Rettew, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When the Moon Is Red continues the story from The Kovalenko Secret with greater urgency through the personal lives of the main characters, as domestic and international agents discover evidence of the evilest terrorist attack upon the United States. Duke Chancellor, head of the Chancellor Organization, a private 'information enterprise' in the United States, assembles the unconnected and puzzling pieces of evidence from his agents around the world to understand the terrorist website that threatens: "THE AMERICAN INFIDELS WILL DIE IN (30) DAYS WHEN THE MOON IS RED!" The website counts down the number of days until the terrorist threat becomes a reality, and the future of the United States and, by inference, the world hangs in unimaginable limbo.
About the Author
Philip L. Rettew, after a twenty-five-year career as a technical market analyst working in southern Manhattan, is now retired and living in South Burlington, Vermont. He enjoys playing bridge, photography, cycling, road trips, and improvising music on his baby grand Steinway piano. Rettew is a 1967 graduate of Yale College, where he majored in philosophy and psychology and earned a master's degree from Temple University in psychology after a four-year tour in the United States Army Security Agency.
When the Moon Is Red is a 432-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-133-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-the-moon-is-red/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-the-moon-is-red/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
