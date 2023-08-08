Chelsea, MI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSickness, a new book by Jessica Burby, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Powerful and raw, Sickness is a collection of poems chronicling one woman's experience with mental illness. With great detail and extraordinary imagery, author Jessica Burby pours her soul onto the page in order to capture the frustration, grief, but ultimately the glimmer of hope that those with mental health issues struggle to feel. Faced with the daunting task of feeling better, Burby finds solace in the page, and strives to give a voice to those who may find themselves going through the same thing.
About the Author
Jessica Burby is from Ypsilanti, Michigan. Her hobbies include knitting, listening to music, and watching her favorite television shows. Burby currently resides in Chelsea, Michigan.
Sickness is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4250-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sickness-poetry-by-jessica-burby/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sickness-poetry-by-jessica-burby/
