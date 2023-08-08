Vero Beach, FL Author Publishes Art History Book
August 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLooking for Picasso In All the Wrong Places, a new book by Ivan Millard "Googie" Parks Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Looking for Picasso in All the Wrong Places by retired art dealer, Ivan "Googie" Parks Jr., is a memoir of how a Chicago cowboy became an art dealer! He shares his unique experiences of how his Chicagoland Cowboy upbringing prepared him to solve modern art's oldest secret! For the first time ever, read the amazing story of a young horseman's inadvertent discovery that paralleled the answers to Picasso's unasked questions for the sources of the Master's unknown mysterious models!
Parks reveals Picasso's own Communistic origins he claims to have discovered being used to compare to the murder scenes from Chicago connected events! He presents a collection of fifty-three photographs from his Cowboy life which he claims accidently helped him explain what the seemingly secret subjects Picasso selected for the unknown gifts for the 1968 "347 Suite Gravures" exhibit were developed from accrual events taken place as Picasso drew the subjects from newspaper accounts as they happened. A young Parks uses his early Chicago cowboy experiences to help illuminate the Equine characters populating the selected sequenced forty-eight serials constructed from Picasso's artwork into Ivan's arranged expose! He uses his uniquely devised new linking process for creating a devastating revelation in a new serialization technique which is formulated while finding out Picasso has borrowed serial events from Chicago's historical past.
His findings lead to the beginning of a better understanding of Picasso's formerly mysterious Cubistic World as he struck a lucky deal to save his Rock n Roll Dude Ranch while selling art in the Merrill Chase Chicagoland Art Gallery chain! Ivan reveals the explicit reasons of how he helped remove the "Erotic Suite" from the "347 Series Gravures" Exhibit while discovering a surprise Chicago connection illustrating two Democratic Presidential Conventions of 1960 and 1968 silently selected by Picasso! You will marvel as he discusses the reasons explaining the heretofore unknown why Picasso gave the "Sculpture Puzzle", the "Bizarre Etching Exhibit", and the $100,000 "Commission Check" to the Art Institute of Chicago! Parks also divulges a curious set of parallel dimensions between the "Daley Plaza Sculpture", the "Guernica Mural", and a mock-up of a "St. Valentine's Day Crime Scene Measurement Recreation" which has never been examined or explored publicly before!
He also explores the timely similarities in the recreations from the April 4, 1968, murder scene used by Picasso for his own version of the day before and the day of the Memphis Motel "Balcony Crime Scene" about the murder of Dr. Martin L. King Jr.
You will marvel at the intricate collection of evidence linking Picasso imagery to Capone Era Chicago Beer Wars events. He further connects other similar historical sneak attack and matching alibi models for the St. Valentine's murders and aligns them with selected communist conflicts with fascist leaders matching Picasso Eras which Ivan implicates Picasso in stealing Chicago Connections for his seemingly unknown art subjects! You'll decide if the evidence in Parks's Crazy Chicago Cowboy Discovery Trail proves his findings or if Parks twisted Picasso's imagery into his own new Secret Chicago Connections. Either way the events took place just before Picasso drew his seemingly unconnected version of the infamous imagery!
Looking for Picasso In All the Wrong Places is a 388-page paperback with a retail price of $90.00 (eBook $85.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6141-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/looking-for-picasso-in-all-the-wrong-places-part-i-thanksgiving-surprise-part-ii-how-a-rock-n-roll-rancher-became-an-art-dealer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/looking-for-picasso-in-all-the-wrong-places-part-i-thanksgiving-surprise-part-ii-how-a-rock-n-roll-rancher-became-an-art-dealer/
