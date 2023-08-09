Maryville, TN Author Publishes Memoir
August 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOut of the Forest, Across the Pond: My Anglo-American Journey, a new book by Margaret McCaulley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Margaret McCaulley grew up in the small village of Coalway in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, England, near the border of Wales.
As a girl growing up in this country setting, she and friends wandering the forest trails, among the huge oak and beech trees. WWII German bombers ravaged far away London, but the people of the Forest were safe in the remote little coal mining community that was their home.
She could never have imagined then that a few years later she would meet a handsome American soldier from the mountains of Tennessee, and shortly after that, at only 22, she would make the biggest decision of her life-to marry him and start a new life in America.
Out of the Forest, Across the Pond: My Anglo-American Journey is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-035-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/out-of-the-forest-across-the-pond-my-anglo-american-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/out-of-the-forest-across-the-pond-my-anglo-american-journey/
