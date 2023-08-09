Mansfield, PA Author Publishes Autobiography
August 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCommitment: A Life in the Service of Music, a new book by Robert Freeman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Commitment: A Life in the Service of Music is the autobiography of one of the nation's leading music school deans. Robert Freeman explores the educational innovations that he introduced during his 24 years as Director of the world-renowned Eastman School of Music (University of Rochester). These innovations are vital for the survival of America's symphony orchestras. No one has had the unique experiences in the domain that Freeman has had throughout his illustrious music career. He also leaves the reader with a message of hope by outlining some intriguing curricular changes that would better meet the educational needs of America's future musicians.
About the Author
Robert Freeman (1935-2022), descendant of a family of musicians, was concerned throughout his life about the future of classical music. In the course of leading three major institutions of higher learning in the performing arts (the Eastman School of Music, the New England Conservatory, and the College of Fine Arts at the University of Texas in Austin), "Bob" became a much-loved and influential figure nationwide. His devotion to keeping music a vital part of America's cultural life was matched only by his energy, articulateness, and restless imagination. The book tells, for the first time, how his family background helped prepare him for the tasks he undertook, and how he continuingly adapted to new challenges in the course of an adventurous and fulfilling life and career.
Commitment: A Life in the Service of Music is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $66.00 (eBook $61.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3256-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/commitment-a-life-in-the-service-of-music/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/commitment-a-life-in-the-service-of-music/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us