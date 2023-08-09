Plainfield, IL Author Publishes Autobiography
August 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsProgress Not Perfection, a new book by Mark Kashirsky, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Former police officer Mark A. Kashirsky is not a celebrity sharing his story of struggle. He is a regular man, husband, father, and White Sox fan. However, after an officer-involved shooting, he began struggling with mental illness-panic attacks, PTSD, depression.
Progress Not Perfection is about several life-changing obstacles that Kashirsky has faced in his short forty years, especially becoming handicapped following a surgery that went wrong. His life changed overnight and he had to push forward every day. Kashirsky details his recovery, his growth, and his acceptance of his new normal. This is a story about coping, and he hopes readers take away positivity and hope. "I want them to realize there is good in this world and it is worth living for. And obstacles can be overcome."
About the Author
Mark Kashirsky is forty years old. He is happily married to his wife, Jamie, of ten years. They have a sixteen-year-old stepdaughter, Lia, and a nine-year-old son, Jaxon. Kashirsky was a police officer for sixteen years, with the last six years being a detective and an investigator assigned to a homicide task force. He enjoys spending as much time as possible with his family, watching television shows and movies. They are a huge sports family too. They absolutely love the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. Kashirsky and his wife cohost a true-crime podcast called Death Do Us Part Podcast. They love researching for the shows and performing live episodes.
Progress Not Perfection is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-017-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/progress-not-perfection/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/progress-not-perfection/
