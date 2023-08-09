Honey Brook, PA Author Publishes Historical Story
August 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiving the Cuban Missile Crisis: An American Teacher's Memoir, a new book by Donna Searle McLay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In her vivid first-hand account, author Donna Searle McLay recounts the uncertainty, the confusion, and the intimate details of the voyage of several thousand civilians as the families of U.S. Navy and Marines stationed in Cuba were evacuated to Norfolk, Virginia, in October, 1962, at the beginning of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
President John F. Kennedy and Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev agreed that nuclear war was not an option, and thus ended an international crisis, but only after days and weeks of behind-the-scenes meetings and concurrent wide-spread concerns by all.
Living the Cuban Missile Crisis: An American Teacher's Memoir is a 102-page hardbound with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3026-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/living-the-cuban-missile-crisis-an-american-teachers-memoir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/living-the-cuban-missile-crisis-an-american-teachers-memoir/
