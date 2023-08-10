Lakeville, MN Author Publishes Religious Business Book
August 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsENTREPRENEURSHIP MADE EASY: KINGDOM ENTREPRENEURSHIP NEXUS, a new book by Rev. Dr. Michael Appiah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Entrepreneurship Made Easy: Kingdom Entrepreneurship Nexus is for those burgeoning business men and women who want to discover their God-given potential and unlock their ability to create a successful and fulfilling business. This book aims to mentor and coach entrepreneurs with the principles of God, knowing that it is God who gives us the power (ability, ideas, passion, capacity, and intuition) to make wealth. With this book, the entrepreneur will learn to understand the importance and the blessings of putting God first as a shareholder in their business.
About the Author
Rev. Dr. Michael Appiah is a native of Ghana who currently resides in Minnesota. He is very involved in his community and public speaking.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP MADE EASY: KINGDOM ENTREPRENEURSHIP NEXUS is a 302-page hardbound with a retail price of $79.00 (eBook $74.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-002-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/entrepreneurship-made-easy-kingdom-entrepeurship-nexus/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/entrepreneurship-made-easy-kingdom-entrepeurship-nexus/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us