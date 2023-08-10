Berea, OH Author Publishes Father Story
August 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Solo Father's Life Journey, a new book by David Solo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Navigating law enforcement, the courts, and his ex-wife, this solo father found himself struggling through a "mother's world" in trying to raise his two sons to be successful, contributing, loving, good men.
A Solo Father's Life Journey chronicles a surprise beginning to fatherhood and then all that entails after the parents separate. This is a father's perspective through the years of raising two children as he faces the challenges and obstacles presented by the societal mindset that where children are concerned, it is a mother's world. How can a father achieve residential custody of his children and eventually change the paradigm of "Mom is the primary caretaker and the Pops is the weekend Disney Dad?" Achieving this while ensuring children are not badly affected by any negativity, hatred, and conflict is a powerful adult dilemma. What avenues and pathways are there to make sure the children in this situation grow up in a loving, caring atmosphere after a split that was no fault of their own? A child is a gift, never a hindrance. How can two work together as one for the greater being of their children?
About the Author
When becoming a father, David Solo recognizes his life changed dramatically. The greatest gift one can share is the raising of one's children. Solo believes the responsibility as a father is to give any child you are in contact with an understanding of living life to the fullest. Throughout life, Solo has shared the opportunity to be a part of children's lives in hopes of bringing structure and security to them to live joyous and productive lives. Never wanting to become a Solo Father, he nevertheless had the opportunity to grow within himself and expand his knowledge of who he was and what he was capable of. Through all life's challenges, he became aware of the importance of family, friends, and those who supported him through the rough times. Solo says, "I am lucky to now have a forever wife who has brought into my life four children and eleven grandchildren and add together with three biological grandchildren. My desire is only to show them life's greatest advantages and for them to live a life they may hold dear and successful."
A Solo Father's Life Journey is a 296-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-028-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-solo-fathers-life-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-solo-fathers-life-journey/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
