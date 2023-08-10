Miami, FL Author Publishes Supernatural Romance Novel
August 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDeadly Romance, a new book by Stacy Urbina, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seventeen-year-old Jason Martinez has it all, good looks, straight A's, and well-known as a star basketball player in his high school. But with the arrival of the beautiful and mysterious Terina, Jason's high school career just became a lot more interesting.
Terina is no ordinary student. A vampire fleeing organizations worldwide attempting to trap her and studying her, just her presence begins to put the citizens of Springville in danger. Now navigating school, grades, parents, and throwing vampires and diabolical agents in the mix, Jason's life becomes a Deadly Romance.
About the Author
Stacy Urbina, fourteen, has been writing for two years. She also enjoys painting, going to the park, and imagining even more stories and how to turn them into films. She uses her own experiences as inspiration for her tales.
Deadly Romance is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-330-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/deadly-romance/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/deadly-romance/
