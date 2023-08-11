Hobe Sound, FL Author Publishes Mystery Novel
August 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Degas Trove, a new book by Stephen Timbers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Claire Bailey donates three important impressionist works of art to the Yale University Art Gallery in honor of her late husband-only to learn that two of them have been stolen overnight. Compounding this shattering news, she finds out that her grandniece, an art history graduate student, has been murdered in the Yale Library stacks. Subsequently, Claire's son, Charlie, a Chicago money manager, irritated by the slow police and FBI investigation, takes on the task of solving the art theft and related murder. His efforts lead him into the worlds of art historians, international art dealers, and the lives of a pair of iconic artists. In the end, to catch the killer, he must search for a presumptive trove of priceless paintings.
About the Author
Stephen Timbers graduated from Yale and Harvard and had a successful career as an executive in the financial services industry, in addition to serving on several corporate and non-for-profit boards of directors. He and his wife have one son. They reside in Hobe Sound, Florida.
The Degas Trove is a 332-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (hardbound $38.00, eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8881-2499-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-degas-trove-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-degas-trove-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us