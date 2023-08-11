Rochester, MN Author Publishes Autobiography
August 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFor Somebody Like Me, a new book by Patricia Skogen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For Somebody Like Me is an autobiography written by Patricia "Patty" Skogen. This is a simple story about a young lady taking a spiritual and adventurous journey out west. She hopes to realize her dreams while she is on her journey. Throughout her story, Patricia shares times when Jesus, God, and the Holy Spirit spoke to her and guided her toward the right path.
About the Author
Patricia Skogen was born in Rochester, Minnesota in 1960 and still resides there. She is a single lady who enjoys writing. Her hobbies include traveling, swimming, walking, jogging, going to church, and singing. Patricia also has a special interest in psychology and the great outdoors.
For Somebody Like Me is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3135-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/for-somebody-like-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/for-somebody-like-me/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us