Preston, ID Author Publishes Children's Book
August 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKids and Gun Dogs, a new book by R.M. Nardoni, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Kids and Gun Dogs, the importance of raising great, lovely, wonderful kids and comparing it with the development of great gun dogs and field companions coincide with one another. Love, quality time, rules, great examples, mentoring, training, interest, respect, and loyalty all play an integral role in developing great future leaders in people, and the development of great field companions, i.e., Gun Dogs, too.
Too many youths in today's world and society drift away into diverse paths, never reaching their full potential. The negative distractions have a great impact on young minds. If not caught early and corrected in positive, loving fashions, the results are devastating. As parents, role models, leaders, friends, and family, we can prevent the crushing result of a wayward child or Gun Dog. If a handful of individuals, both young and old, read these simple observations and save one child or Gun Dog from a downward spiral, mission accomplished!
About the Author
R.M. Nardoni is a regular guy, husband, father, and grandfather. He has raised three wonderful children with his wife, Joanne, and the couple has had Gun Dogs most of their adult lives. Nardoni is retired with a law enforcement background. As life rolls forward with its ups and downs, Nardoni looks for the very best and good in every event and every individual.
Kids and Gun Dogs is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-093-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/kids-and-gun-dogs/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/kids-and-gun-dogs/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us