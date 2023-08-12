Sherman Oaks, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSleep Island in the Time of Boom!!!, a new book by Dr. Duane R. Folke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Essentially, Oliver & Otto are two "friends" who keep getting awakened by loud noises at bedtime. The story provides an explanation of these noises so that our heroes can "overcome" their fears and eventually go to sleep.
About the Author
Dr. Duane R. Folke is an author, attorney and father of three sons. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he went on to graduate from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California with a degree in journalism. After working as a television news reporter he went on to law school at Emmanuel College, Cambridge University, graduating from Michigan State School of Law with a Juris Doctorate. He was the first trustee scholar from the School of Law. Mr. Folke is also the author of adult books as well. The Oliver & Otto (Olivia) series will continue with Oliver & Otto Part II: First Time at the Zoo.
Sleep Island in the Time of Boom!!! is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-208-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sleep-island-in-the-time-of-boom/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sleep-island-in-the-time-of-boom/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us