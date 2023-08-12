Glenwood, IA Author Publishes Romance Novel
August 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChoices, a new book by Deb Calek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Choices explores the trials and tribulations that Olivia Rose and Jack experience from the time they meet. Although their love for one another grows greater over time, things are not always easy for Olivia Rose, a realtor, or for Jack, a contractor. They take their love and use it to build a foundation for their life together and to successfully build their family and their future.
About the Author
Deb Calek uses her own love story as an inspiration for her novel Choices. She writes this story in dedication to her own love, her "Rock."
Choices is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-202-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/choices-by-deb-calek/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/choices-by-deb-calek/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us