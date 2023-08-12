San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStalking Through Tall Grasses, a new book by Marie Scott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the earlier book, you and I danced together on the wind. Wonder, secrets, and delight bring you back. For this second volume of poems, we stand grounded to discover the many directions to stalk with grit, tenderness, and lostness. Feel the sublime beauty of nature, hear voices raised against injustice, revel in a lover's arms. Together we step into the random flow of life as common as grass.
About the Author
Marie Scott lives and breathes the poetry of life in San Francisco. Stalking Through Tall Grasses follows the success of Dancing on the Wind, her first poetry collection. She has been featured in BookWomen, a publication out of St. Paul, Minnesota, which is a vibrant readers' community for those who value women's words.
Stalking Through Tall Grasses is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-383-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/stalking-through-tall-grasses/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/stalking-through-tall-grasses/
