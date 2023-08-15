St Augustine, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
August 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Old Blanket Slips Away, a new book by Nola M. Rahe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An Old Blanket finds itself in the washing machine before being tossed aside and thrown away. Even though it's awfully worn, the Old Blanket has too much life in it for the rag bin! The Old Blanket Slips Away reminds us that just because something is old, it can still be valuable. It is never too late to have a new adventure.
About the Author
Nola M. Rahe was an elementary school teacher. She is married to a supportive and encouraging man. She has two adult children, a son and a daughter.
Rahe's two grandsons are her inspiration for writing stories.
The Old Blanket Slips Away is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardbound $24.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8881-2493-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-old-blanket-slips-away-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-old-blanket-slips-away-pb/
