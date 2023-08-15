Tobaccoville, NC Author Publishes Spiritual Story
August 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMilo, a new book by Daphne Mills, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From youth to adulthood, Milo Ice's life has been full of confrontation. From being denied as a member of his church's youth group to facing the murder of a loved mentor, Milo must turn his heart from ice cold to burning with compassion for others, especially those who hurt him. With the guide of an angel, Gabriel, Milo's story proves what a little faith can do for you. Our lives are up for change based on the decisions we make.
About the Author
Daphne Mills has an Associate's Degree in broadcasting production technology. Happily married and with one son, Mills has always loved to write since childhood.
Milo is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4368-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/milo/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/milo/
