Richfield, UT Author Publishes Adult Coloring Book
August 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDaydream Doodles!: A Coloring Book For Adults, a new book by Coleen Stevens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Coleen Stevens spent countless hours creating these doodles. Sometimes she sat watching mindless television, cuddling with her husband and chihuahua, or even on the front porch enjoying either the beautiful Utah summer warmth or the occasional thunderstorm. Stevens would work through the many emotions and other stresses that arise in life as she drew, so she sincerely hopes folks who color her pages experience some healing and comfort as well.
About the Author
Coleen Stevens began doodling in Mrs. Siert's English class in the 70's, decades before doodling was even cool! Art has always been her greatest passion, and she is fluent in many mediums, but drawing is her greatest love. As a hobby, Stevens loves to sing cheesy karaoke in her she-shed karaoke room!
Stevens has two perfect children and three perfect grandchildren. She is married to her soulmate, Lee, and they love to slice through the wind on their Harley-Davidson named Black Betty, with their chihuahua, named Poppy Joy! Stevens has been a resident of Utah all her adult life, and she is a desert rat! She loves the change of seasons and the beautiful scenery Utah offers, as well as the fantastic people!
Daydream Doodles!: A Coloring Book For Adults is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-046-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/daydream-doodles-a-coloring-book-for-adults/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/daydream-doodles-a-coloring-book-for-adults/
