Bonita, CA Author Publishes Memoir
August 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom the Beginning to Almost to the End, a new book by Orbie L. Mays, ENCM (E-9) S/W USN RET, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Orbie Lee Mays USN Retired was born and raised on a farm in the northwest corner of Alabama. His life is one of many hardships and setbacks, and the success he achieved in overcoming them. From the Beginning to Almost to the End shares his journey, from beginning his military career at seventeen to his final rank of E-9 master chief petty officer and his personal life after his thirty-year military career ended. With harrowing tales from his time during the Vietnam War and moments of levity and joy in his life at home and adventures traveling the world with his wife.
As a disabled Vietnam veteran, licensed private investigator, and general contractor, Mays has had a life filled with many roles and experiences. His memoir is a testament to anyone who may be struggling that you can overcome even the most challenging of obstacles.
About the Author
Orbie Lee Mays USN Retired began his military career at seventeen by joining the Tennessee National Guard. At eighteen, he joined the US Navy, where he attended many navy schools over the years. In Vietnam, he served during the TET offensive. He retired at the rank of E-9 master chief petty officer after thirty years. He went on to work as the plant operations supervisor for Sweetwater School District until his retirement.
Mays is an avid antique collector, having amassed a collection of antiques.
From the Beginning to Almost to the End is a 54-page hardbound with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-299-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-the-beginning-to-almost-to-the-end-a-tale-of-both-hardship-and-success-the-life-story-of-orbie-l-mays-encm-e-9-s-w-usn-ret/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-the-beginning-to-almost-to-the-end-a-tale-of-both-hardship-and-success-the-life-story-of-orbie-l-mays-encm-e-9-s-w-usn-ret/
