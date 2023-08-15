Detroit, MI Author Publishes Historical Novel
August 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Keeps on Giving!!!, a new book by Dave Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book shares how the wisdom and love from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. helped mold three young boys, Creigs Beverly, Sam Cook and Dave Williams into successful men. These three young boys graduated from the Alabama State Laboratory High School (Lab High) in Montgomery, Alabama. Lab High was a semi-private school on the campus of Alabama State University where many of the teachers' children attended. Lab High had high academic requirements and most of their students attended colleges. Dr. Creigs Beverly was baptized by Dr. King and he followed him to Morehouse for his undergraduate degree. He later became the Dean of Social Work at Atlanta University and finally retiring as a professor from Wayne State University School of Social Work in Detroit, MI.
Sam Cook was an astute businessman and worked for Montgomery Community Action Agency for many years. He was a close confidant of Dr. King and very engaged in fighting for equal justice in Alabama and in our world. He received his Bachelor and Masters from Alabama State University; a HBCU in Montgomery. He was a veteran of the US Army. More about Sam Cook's life and a photo of Sam and Dr. King from the Selma to Montgomery March appears later in this book.
Dave Williams was a student of Dr. King and was one of his first followers. He was a member of the Crusaders which Dr. King started in his church, currently Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Dave Williams loved sports and was a pretty good baseball and basketball player during his youth. We must always try to share love with everyone we have contact with on life's journey. We are all GOD's children and deserve respect.
Love Keeps on Giving!!! is a 336-page hardbound with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-036-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-keeps-on-giving/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-keeps-on-giving/
