Phoenix, AZ Author Publishes Song Lyric Compilation
August 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThoughts in Rhyme: A Lyrical Journey, a new book by Frank N. Owings, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a compilation of song lyrics Owings has written over the past fifty years. Without the music, the words and meaning stand on their own for the reader to judge as a work of art. The goal in presenting the lyrics as poetry is to evoke a response from the reader, good or bad, in agreement or disagreement, etc., without the music or melody line interfering.
About the Author
A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Frank N. Owings, Jr. is an independent scholar and song writer. As an academic, he has written articles and books for the Keats-Shelly Memorial Association, the Indianapolis Museum of Art (now Newfields), the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Kansas State University, and Indiana University.
As a songwriter, his music has been called poetic rock. The lyrics to some of these songs have been gathered here into this collection of verse. As a student of the arts, he has been influenced by the thoughts and works of John Keats, Benjamin Robert Haydon, Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry, and Frank Lloyd Wright.
Thoughts in Rhyme: A Lyrical Journey is a 76-page hardbound with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-066-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thoughts-in-rhyme-a-lyrical-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thoughts-in-rhyme-a-lyrical-journey/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Contact Us