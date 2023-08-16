Charleston, WV Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Making of a Fast Gun: The Story of Colt McCoy, a new book by Thompson Burnside, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Making of a Fast Gun: The Story of Colt McCoy is the exciting tale of both violence and redemption. It tells the story of Colt, who gets caught up in circumstances that are beyond his control. Colt stood up for his friend, which then made him a target for every fast gun that wanted to enhance their own reputation. This takes him on a violent journey that appears to have no escape, and all Colt wants is to be home with his family and the girl that he loves.
About the Author
Thompson Burnside was born and raised in West Virginia, which he refers to as "almost heaven." He loves God, his country, and his family. He has a deep concern and love for others. He enjoys hunting and fishing in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains.
The Making of a Fast Gun: The Story of Colt McCoy is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-371-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-making-of-a-fast-gun-the-story-of-colt-mccoy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-making-of-a-fast-gun-the-story-of-colt-mccoy/
