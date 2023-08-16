Flower Mound, TX Author Publishes Mystery Novel
August 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne for the Money: A Blake Franklin Investigation, a new book by Ryan Hale, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Blake Franklin is a frustrated former Fort Worth Police Officer who has failed the Detective exam too many times. He accepts an offer from a wealthy uncle to do something independently and launches a Private Investigations firm. His first case puts him in a head-on collision with evil. Money-Mayhem-Muscle Cars and murder ensue. The exciting race to the finish of Blake's inaugural case brings notoriety and acclaim, establishing a firm footing for the cases yet to come.
About the Author
Ryan Hale lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas with Antoinette, his wife of forty-four years. He is happily retired from a career in management, training and technical writing. They spend as much time as possible with their adult children, grandchildren and their adorable Labradoodle. Ryan writes full time and this is his fourth book to be released this year.
One for the Money: A Blake Franklin Investigation is a 234-page hardbound with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $4.99). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-449-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/one-for-the-money-a-blake-franklin-investigation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/one-for-the-money-a-blake-franklin-investigation/
