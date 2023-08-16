Perkinsville, VT Author Publishes Coming-Of-Age Book
August 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Path: One Young Girl's Summer Adventure, a new book by Judy A Graham, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Jayda has a problem. She has a project that she is working on, and it is only with the help of a mysterious stranger that she will be able to complete it. Jayda has been taught that she shouldn't trust strangers, so she feels torn.
She and her mother have come to Wimama, Florida during summer break to help her grandparents deal with a tragedy. While she is here, Jayda becomes involved in something that she would like to see through to the end.
Will she extend trust enough to listen to what this stranger has to say? Read about Jayda's summer adventure as she meets a new friend, spends time getting to know her grandparents better, and experiences a strange journey.
She comes away from her summer adventure with a new attitude as she realizes that sometimes learning requires having an open mind.
About the Author
Judy A Graham is a retired nurse. She lives in Florida, but was born in Vermont and spent most of her life there. She married the boy next door, and together they raised two sons. After a career as a neuroscience nurse, Judy wanted to pursue her interest in writing Christian fantasy stories.
It is her desire to peak the interest of young minds to investigate the Spiritual side of Christianity.
The Path: One Young Girl's Summer Adventure is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-120-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-path-one-young-girls-summer-adventure/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-path-one-young-girls-summer-adventure/
