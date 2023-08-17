Forest Grove, MT Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
August 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sound of Peace, a new book by David J. Murnion, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Sound of Peace is the saga of two dynamic Quaker families immigrating to Central Montana in 1879, where nothing resembling European civilization exists except one abandoned fort and one trading post operated by two men of questionable reputation. From 1879-1884, everything changes: There are three gold strikes in three nearby island mountain ranges, two huge open-range cattle companies who resent homesteaders, at least five small towns within a 50-mile radius, road agents, and vigilantes. For the two Quaker families, made up of unique individuals, it is not always possible to maintain their peaceful lifestyle.
About the Author
David J. Murnion was born in the territory of Alaska and moved to Eastern Montana at the age of eight, whereupon his family assumed management of his grandparents' 76-square-mile sheep, cattle, and horse ranch, where his father was born. He learned a great deal of Indigenous history and early open-range cattle era from the land itself and from many old-timers.
David currently lives with his wife, Jacqueline, in a one-room log cabin off the grid in a small mountain range in Central Montana, where he writes, Jacqueline is an artist, and together they hike and travel to national parks and monuments, and to wilderness areas and wildlife refuges.
The Sound of Peace is a 524-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-228-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-sound-of-peace/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-sound-of-peace/
