Santa Monica, CA Author Publishes Autobiography Writing Guide
August 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThematic Autobiography: A Unique Way to Write Your Life Story, a new book by Susan Aminoff and Marlene Wagner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thematic Autobiography is a unique approach to writing one's life story. By using universal themes, this method guides those who wish to connect the seemingly random events of their lives into a meaningful pattern. The authors have facilitated thematic autobiography workshops at public libraries and online. They have guided hundreds of participants to write and share their stories.
About the Author
Susan Aminoff is a member of the Board of Trustees of Santa Monica College. She holds Masters' degrees in sociology and gerontology and a Ph.D. in the sociology of education from the University of Southern California. She lives with her husband in Santa Monica, where she loves to knit and spend time with their five grandchildren.
For more than three decades, Marlene Wagner enjoyed many roles as a senior administrator at the University of Southern.California. She earned her Bachelors' degree at Boston University, and holds a Master's and Ph.D. in comparative literature and a Certificate in Gerontology from the University of Southern California. She is very proud of her three sons, her two grandsons and her six great grand-dogs. She loves to needlepoint and entertain.
Thematic Autobiography: A Unique Way to Write Your Life Story is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-156-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thematic-autobiography-a-unique-way-to-write-your-life-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thematic-autobiography-a-unique-way-to-write-your-life-story/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us