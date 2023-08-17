San Diego, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Two Elves that Saved Christmas, a new book by Angela Delgadillo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Santa being down and sick makes for a Christmas crisis, as all the children around the world await him. Two of Santa's Elves step up to the challenge, determined to pull off a true Christmas miracle. The Two Elves that Saved Christmas shows that when everyone comes together, anything is possible through the magic of teamwork.
The Two Elves that Saved Christmas is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3050-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-two-elves-that-saved-christmas/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-two-elves-that-saved-christmas/
