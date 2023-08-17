San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Biography
August 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sea of Feed, a new book by Mingin Irn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When one entity attempts to gain sovereignty toward something, it results to turmoil. As the general population suffers from the chaos and devastation, the combatants in the field experience a different kind of horror. This is the kind of feat that Mingin Irn conveys in his biography, The Sea of Feed.
While serving in the military, Mingin saw lives taken away by bullets and explosives as people navigate the tricky fields of war. He was one of the wounded soldiers fighting for a nation's cause. But the pain he felt physically cannot compare to the despair he felt in his soul as he grieves for all the innocent and young lives that ended before his eyes. So Mingin Irn dedicates his work to those who devote their lives in defending a nation, to those who lost their lives in combat, those who lost their loved ones in war, and to those who are suffering the destruction of armed catastrophes.
About the Author
After serving in the United States Army for 14 years in the Military Intelligence Corps as a 35M, Human Intelligence Collector (Interrogator/Linguist), Mingin Irn was honorably separated from Active Duty for service connected injuries he incurred while on OEF status, spending over six months in a coma, enduring 32 reconstructive surgeries, and 13 months in physical rehabilitation. Consequently, he is a "Wounded Warrior Alumni" and is proud to be part of the "Wounded Warrior Project." Using his Post-9/11 G.I. Bill, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, graduating CUMLAUDE. Furthermore, his educational achievements include his induction into the following HONOR SOCIETIES: Golden Key International Honor Society, SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society, Sigma Beta Delta International Honor Society for Business, and Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society.
The Sea of Feed is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4400-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-sea-of-feed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-sea-of-feed/
