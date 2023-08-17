Salinas, CA Author Publishes True Crime Novel
August 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnderground, a new book by Raul Sandoval Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Underground is the true story of Raul Sandoval Jr. who was sitting in a car waiting for two friends to go in and out of a Taco Bell located in Prunedale, California, only to find out his friends had murdered an employee in a robbery gone wrong and was asked to help them flee the crime scene. Now being charged with first-degree murder, Sandoval flees the country and goes to Mexico on an unbelievable journey, when the U.S. government puts him on America's Most Wanted in 2011. While in Mexico, Sandoval discovers that corruption runs the whole country from the strip clubs to the cartels, to the Mexican government. Tired of living life on the run in 2013, he turns himself in at the Arizona Mexico border, only to find out that there was even more corruption in America!
About the Author
Raul Sandoval Jr. was born in Gilroy, California, and then moved to Salinas, California. From Salinas, Sandoval moved to a nearby town called Prunedale, California. Prunedale was where Sandoval was raised, and where he grew up playing soccer and boxing in the gyms.
After going to jail, Sandoval told so many people his life story that many people suggested he write a book about his life. He took their advice. Ever since Sandoval was exonerated from his crime, he moved back home to Prunedale, California, where he now lives a calm life.
Underground is a 122-page hardbound with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-089-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/underground/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/underground/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us