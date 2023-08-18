El Mirage, AZ Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
August 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Musketeer, a new book by Roland L Chamberlain, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Last Musketeer explores the questions: What was the true ending of the Musketeers? Did they all perish with the king and queen? This story takes the last two Musketeers through their perilous escape from Europe and into America. In this story, the last Musketeer has not only thrived in America but also has a place in American history. It is a new perspective on what happened to King Louie, Queen Marie-Antoinette, and the Musketeers who bravely tried to defend them. This story explores the life of the last Musketeer: how he lived, prospered, and loved. It is a unique and one of kind possibility as to the end of the last of the brave men who stood for God, king, and country. "All for one and one for all."
About the Author
Roland L. Chamberlain was born in Westbrook, Maine. He currently resides in El Mirage, Arizona. He has a passion for history and believes the adage that, "If you forget history, you are doomed to repeat its mistakes." Chamberlain enjoys drawing landscapes and people and reading science fiction. His wife assists him in both her research and her support of him. His two sons are his sample audience who provide him with excellent feedback.
The Last Musketeer is a 326-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-063-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-last-musketeer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-last-musketeer/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us