Madison, WI Author Publishes Photo Collection
August 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn Tour with Theodore Roosevelt: The Western Presidential Campaign Trail of 1900, a new book by Scott Malawski, has been released by RoseDog Books.
On Tour with Theodore Roosevelt is a chronological photographic record of Theodore Roosevelt and what life was like during the presidential campaign of 1900. This work is entirely composed of original, previously unpublished photographs of then New York Governor Theodore Roosevelt campaigning in Michigan, South Dakota, North Dakota, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado.
Many of the photographs have a hand-written caption on verso, which identifies the subject and location and are such noted in the complementing text. The dates of the photographs are guestimates based on the knowledge of Roosevelt's day-to-day campaign activities and provide the reader with a timeline of events.
Bonus Material: Included only with this publication is access to all of the commercially produced Theodore Roosevelt audio recordings, the four incredibly rare 1898 Berliner Gramophone recordings of Chief Trumpeter Emil Cassi of Roosevelt's Rough Riders, and 15 videos, all in one place!
About the Author
Scott Malawski spent most of his life growing up in the town of Oyster Bay, Long Island, New York and has had an appreciation for Theodore Roosevelt since he was a kid. He used to visit Sagamore Hill, the home of Theodore Roosevelt on elementary school field trips and the interest continued throughout his adult life.
Malawski is not only a collector of Theodore Roosevelt memorabilia but is also an avid collector of antique phonographs and Thomas Edison ephemera and has given talks on the subject.
On Tour with Theodore Roosevelt: The Western Presidential Campaign Trail of 1900 is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-338-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/on-tour-with-theodore-roosevelt-the-western-presidential-campaign-trail-of-1900/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/on-tour-with-theodore-roosevelt-the-western-presidential-campaign-trail-of-1900/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us