Madison, WI Author Publishes Short Story Collection
August 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen the Mountains Call You, a new book by Lisa Malawski, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Hope is a white, middle-aged woman going through menopause and empty nest syndrome. She has a biracial, kick-ass daughter named Calley. Calley is a child of two worlds, and her worlds collide in a way never expected. Hope takes the reader through the struggles of real life in various capacities and situations. She discusses fixing her own mental health, in addition to portraying the mental health challenges which impact others. Along the way in this compelling journey, various dogs are rescued; love is ignited; death unfolds, and new lives begin.
Racial disparity and veganism are the backbone of several characters, and the "hope" is the reader will relate the events to their own lives and experiences.
About the Author
The author resides in Wisconsin. She has always had a passion for writing since she was a young girl and is also an avid book reader. The author is a practicing vegan, enjoys nature and family.
When the Mountains Call You is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-337-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-the-mountains-call-you/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/when-the-mountains-call-you/
