Cedar Hill, TX Author Publishes Urban Fiction Novel
August 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News1991 A.D. : Welcome To The Real World, a new book by Unjel Derusoe Harris, USN Retired, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
So Welcome to 1991.A.D. the Real World, which is an exciting and action-filled novel that is based on some real events as well as fictitious events to keep your mind reeling. Meet Oscar, better known in his neighborhood as Spyder. Join him as he grows up surrounded by crime, violence and interesting characters and eventually becomes a criminal himself. This tale of urban fiction includes something for everyone, including crime, money, and murder. It also has an air of comedy about it as the reader takes this wild ride that is fictitiously urbanized.
1991 A.D. : Welcome To The Real World is a 368-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-68537-512-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/1991-a-d-welcome-to-the-real-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/1991-a-d-welcome-to-the-real-world/
