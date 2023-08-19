Saginaw, MI Author Publishes Adventure Book
August 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Am Urist: Book 1: The Stone Age, a new book by David Spark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Waking up in a world unfamiliar to him, Urist, a dwarf, is forced to create a civilization from scratch. He must build a kingdom on his own to rule the other dwarfs. With Urist being voted as the dwarf to manage the civilization, he has bits and pieces of memories from his old life, helping speed the process of technology for his new civilization. In this story of survival, Urist's adventure shows that even if life gets hard, it is worth living.
About the Author
David Spark is active in the Royal Road site posting and talking with aspiring writers. He likes to read, play games, and cook. Spark has special interests in birds and technology.
I Am Urist: Book 1: The Stone Age is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4317-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-am-urist-book-1-the-stone-age/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-am-urist-book-1-the-stone-age/
