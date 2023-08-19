Montgomery, AL Author Publishes Historical Narrative
August 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Fight for Equal Opportunity, a new book by Willie Jackson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Fight for Equal Opportunity: Blacks in America chronicles African American leadership in modern times, focusing on two of the most magnetic and essential figures in the struggle for racial equality: General Benjamin O. Davis Jr. and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Beginning with slavery, this book recounts the history of civil rights legislation throughout the twentieth century and sheds light on the arduous and valiant strides African American leaders made so that one day they could see one of their own become president of the country that enslaved them.
About the Author
Willie Jackson is a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served for thirty years. He retired from Tuskegee University after twenty-seven years of service, and served one year on the faculty at the Air Force University located on Maxwell Air Force Base. Jackson currently resides in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Fight for Equal Opportunity is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4411-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
