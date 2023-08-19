Houston, TX Author Publishes Fictionalized True Story
August 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTowards Eternity, a new book by Bijay Banthia, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Life sometimes takes such an unusual turn that it is neither possible to forecast, nor explain. Towards Eternity is an almost-true story with a little fiction of a super-rich person relinquishing everything, including his family. He is dragged into some ghostly and unimaginable circumstances, and fights hard for years and years. Fraud and manipulations by his own do not have any end. Suddenly, he sees light in giving up everything and taking a noble route, which inspires all around him. He attains supreme peace, a level that he could not previously achieve even if he possessed the entire wealth of the world.
About the Author
Bijay Banthia is a retired professional engineer in Houston. Though he is a technical person by profession, he has profound love for reading books on different subjects from all around the world. Banthia considers himself extremely blessed to get an opportunity to have come to the U.S.A., where he could send his two sons to boarding and Ivy League schools. He is very proud to have his cultural background both from the East and West.
Towards Eternity is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-058-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/towards-eternity/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/towards-eternity/
