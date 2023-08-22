Duluth, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
August 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNorman's Travels: Book 1: Sights and Sounds Near Brainerd, Minnesota, a new book by Lisa J. Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Norman the wood tick travels around Brainerd, Minnesota, seeking adventure and learning important lessons like the value of friendship, how to rely on others, and what it means to be a good friend. During his epic adventures, Norman overcomes his fears and finds a sense of deep accomplishment in fulfilling his dreams and expanding his horizons.
About the Author
Lisa J. Anderson is from Duluth, Minnesota. She has four children and two grandchildren. Anderson loves to travel and often finds herself dreaming of her next adventure at the beach, the mountains, or spending time with her grown children. Anderson loves spending time with her family and friends and believes the relationships we form with those we love are a huge part of life.
Anderson has been a schoolteacher for over 25 years in a variety of settings. She has taught on a Native American reservation, as a kindergarten teacher, and as a high school teacher. Anderson's focus is on teaching children how to read and write.
Norman's Travels: Book 1: Sights and Sounds Near Brainerd, Minnesota is a 48-page hardbound with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-246-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/normans-travels-book-1-sights-and-sounds-near-brainerd-minnesota/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/normans-travels-book-1-sights-and-sounds-near-brainerd-minnesota/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us