New York, NY Author Publishes Memoir

Beat the Devils is a memoir of the life of John R. David, which includes his research, discovering one of the first cytokines MIF (Migration Inhibitory Factor), a proinflammatory cytokine critical in autoimmunity and sepsis. John also worked on parasites affecting humans with new diagnostics and treatments.
Read Beat the Devils and learn about John and his wife of 62 years, Roberta, working together; Lisa, his daughter, COO of Planned Parenthood and now CEO of Public Health Solutions; Joshua, his son, who started the High Line in NYC; John's director father, who married Deana Durbin; how John sent 200,000 condoms twice to prevent HIV/AIDS at the Carnival in Salvador, Brazil; and much more.
John R. David practices the piano for three hours a day and records duets with his wonderful composer/cellist/piano teacher, Andrea Casarrubios. John's son and daughter live five minutes away and his two granddaughters, Nathalie and Claudia, are 25 minutes away, which he loves. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, American Academy of Arts and Science, and American Association of Immunologists. John attended Hollywood High School and the University of Chicago for college and medical school.
Beat the Devils: A Memoir is a 362-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-202-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/john-r-david-a-memoir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/john-r-david-a-memoir/
