Roseville, MI Author Publishes Action-Packed Suspense Novel
August 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDarkness Descending, a new book by A.R. Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Darkness Descending vividly describes the corruption and failure of the political elite in the United States. As a result of these events, the country is brought to the brink of war, there is a cyber-attack on the U.S. power grid, and there is a release of a virus that causes people to be either killed outright or engulfed by a murderous rage. Nathan, Sarah, Brandon, and Angela must struggle to survive the hellscape they find themselves living in now.
About the Author
A.R. Anderson was born in Michigan, where he also currently resides. He is a forty-eight year old heavy duty diesel transit mechanic. He has been a professional mechanic for the past thirty years and plans to retire in 6.5 years. His hobbies include hunting, camping, shooting, gunsmithing, loading ammo, woodworking, and reading. He has a lovely wife, an annoying dog, and a quarter horse who he claims his wife loves more than she loves him.
Darkness Descending is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-463-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/darkness-descending/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/darkness-descending/
