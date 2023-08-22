Plattsburgh, NY Author Publishes Fantasy Kids Book
August 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Dragons of Eden, a new book by Jerimy Drew Carr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"From the darkness of the void, a light appeared. The light was small and faint at first. Then it grew into a circle globe that became bigger and brighter. It appeared to be a pearl floating through space. Out of the pearl came a sun, stars, and a galaxy of planets… A vortex appeared above a blue planet. Below the globe and through the vortex came flying through, a giant great white dragon…"
The Dragons of Eden is a thrilling tale that invites young readers to explore a fantastical world of dragons, magic, and adventure as they learn of the four great dragons-North, East, South, and West-who protect the world for the Mother Pearl who created them.
About the Author
Jerimy Drew Carr is a U.S. Army veteran, husband, and father. He was a ship captain for half of his life and developed his imagination on the open seas.
The Dragons of Eden is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-140-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-dragons-of-eden/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-dragons-of-eden/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us