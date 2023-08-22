Dayton, Ohio Author Publishes Manual on Perceptual-Motor Programs
August 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBody Management Activities: A Guide to Perceptual-Motor Training: For Physical Educators, Classroom Teachers, Parents, a new book by James Wheeler, has been released.
Body Management Activities is a "must have" book for educators. It answers many questions you may have concerning initiating and executing a perceptual-motor program, and it takes into account problems that you may experience due to space, personnel, or equipment. There are over 20 pages in the book, and the numerous photos and illustrations enhance the valuable information in the book.
About the Author
James Wheeler is the principal author of "Body Management Activities". In the 1970's, the National Education Association in Washington D.C. requested that the Dayton Supt. of Schools allow James Wheeler to be the "East of the Mississippi" contact for Perceptual Motor Information. There were so many requests and referrals that Mr. Wheeler started a bi-monthly Body Management Tour, which was limited to 30 visitors at a time from the USA and Abroad and totaled over 3,000.
During the following years, he was also requested to be a speaker hundreds of times at events such as the first National Perceptual Motor Conference in Reno, NV, the Ontario Provence Teachers Convention in Montreal, Canada, and the Seventh Day Adventist State Convention in Ohio.
Body Management Activities: A Guide to Perceptual-Motor Training: For Physical Educators, Classroom Teachers, Parents has a retail price of $35.00. To buy the book visit https://www.paypal.com/instantcommerce/checkout/YY3GDBJ67Z23L
