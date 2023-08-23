Larkspur, CO Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Reluctant Christians, a new book by Kristine Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This compelling and exciting fictional story of the Reluctant Christians depicts the lifelong journey of a mother, Nora Young, and her daughter Kathryn (Kate) as they struggle to remove themselves from the restrictive tentacles of life in a small town dominated by a conservative, misogynistic religion.
This is a love story that exposes abuse within religious organizations, but by no means is this story anti-religion. Rather, it is a story of self-reliance and resilience that explores the strength of the soul within. This is a love story that spans decades of pioneering a new path for a family in a new time for women who seek freedom, and break barriers of behavior dictation, despite the fear of repercussion.
As the author, I was inspired by the words of Woodrow Wilson, "There is no higher religion than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest creed".
The characters find themselves united to bring comfort and forgiveness to their lives. The strength of their relationships challenges them to defy the unjust suffering and persecution of sister ancestors, one another, and all women who have encountered prejudice and abuse of power.
Together they rise above with wisdom, compassion, lessons learned and groundbreaking leadership. Together they confront the past and carve the future. There are children to be cared for, loves to be discovered, death and grief to be endured, and life to be lived by the characters entwined in this dramatic love story.
I give my heartfelt thanks to my family who have steadily encouraged me over the past four years of this project. I dedicate this story to LOVE, the answer to all things good.
About the Author
Kristine Johnson resides in Colorado. After growing up in a small rural community in Utah, she had accumulated life experiences that contributed to her inspiration to write this novel. Writing has always been her passion as both a cathartic and comforting hobby. She has been a long-time sports industry professional as well as an accomplished competitive cyclist, with numerous national and state championship titles to her credit.
Kristine is deeply grateful for the incredible support throughout her life's journey, of her beloved husband and family. It has always been her passion, to encourage other women to pursue their personal goals and live life to its fullest, with confidence and unbridled joy. She is also grateful for the many lessons taught to her through the good works and encouragement of her mother and Aunt, who were certain her destiny would break barriers.
The story of the Reluctant Christians has been in her heart for years, and she is thrilled to share it with others. She is planning a sequel to this book and hopes her readers will enjoy the fruition of her work.
The Reluctant Christians is a 396-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-219-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-reluctant-christians/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-reluctant-christians/
