Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
August 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJazzed Up Fairy Tale Musicals and Bible Plays: Plays for Inner-City Kids, a new book by Gail Phillips, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nostalgia meets modernity in Jazzed Up Fairy Tale Musicals and Bible Plays: Plays for Inner-City Kids. This collection of plays combines the old-fashioned charm of fairytales by The Brothers Grimm and traditional biblical stories with contemporary music, giving a unique perspective on these classics. With spinoffs of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Princess and the Pea, and even the birth of Jesus Christ, and more, all containing modernized language and ample humor, Gail Phillips breathes new life into traditional theater.
About the Author
Gail Phillips has lived in Baltimore, Maryland her whole life. When she was young, she always had an active role in dance group, school plays, and cultural arts programs. In her youth, Phillips joined the Youth Theater at Arena Players. When Phillips became a teacher, she involved herself with and even directed school plays. She found that going over the plays again and again helped her students with their reading and comprehension. She has also taught drama in several after-school cultural arts programs. Phillips currently volunteers with a food pantry and a neighborhood help center. She loves to needlepoint and travel.
Jazzed Up Fairy Tale Musicals and Bible Plays: Plays for Inner-City Kids is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-099-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jazzed-up-fairy-tale-musicals-and-bible-plays-plays-for-inner-city-kids/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jazzed-up-fairy-tale-musicals-and-bible-plays-plays-for-inner-city-kids/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us