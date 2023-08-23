Yakima, WA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
August 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSterling's Misadventures, a new book by Sterling Campbell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Sterling's Misadventures, Sterling internally struggles to determine what might be or could be based on decisions made along the way. The relevancy and uniqueness are Sterling's individual ways of dealing with self-awareness and development. Sterling explores themes of childhood experiences and maturity development.
About the Author
Sterling Campbell's own life is reflected upon in Sterling's Misadventures. Campbell grew up at a lake, quit high school, joined the Army, served in Viet Nam, and completed a PhD in business administration.
Campbell is currently retired from a career as a CFO and he is married to a lovely lady he met at a slab dance. Campbell and his wife, Marilyn, are retired and reside in the state of Washington. They have two children and five grandchildren.
Sterling's Misadventures is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-440-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sterlings-misadventures/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sterlings-misadventures/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
