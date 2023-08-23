Webster, MA Author Publishes Poetry
August 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThank God for Rainbows, a new book by Liz Braczyk, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Thank God for Rainbows is a series of poems written by a woman who was once a submissive, very sensitive child whose potential was never reached because of childhood trauma and inappropriate marriages. It is a plea to parents, partners, and employers everywhere to be more compassionate, openly loving, and better listeners.
For years, the author contemplated suicide, but saw glimpses of hope (rainbows) around the corner. Her current rainbow is a newly found conviction that there is a special kind of life and love after death.
About the Author
From author Liz Braczyk: "I am an unwilling loner, although I was married twice. I had three goals as a teenager: to be a good student, then a good teacher, then a good wife. The "good student" I achieved, graduating from college summa cum laude. My teaching career lasted three months. (Junior high students were too difficult for me to control!) But I still consider myself an amateur teacher. My primary goal was to be a good wife. Alas, not having found myself and labeled mentally ill, I could not love another "until death do us part". I divorced my second husband in 1995, but I stood by him as a friend, providing daily care to him from 2016-2020, when he entered a nursing home. During the years 2020-2023, I found freedom to be my true self, with the help of meditation, the arts, and my beloved cat Lucy, always a rainbow of love and optimism. Now age 72, I am facing end stage renal failure (as a result of psychiatric medication) and PTSD with God's help."
Thank God for Rainbows is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-326-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thank-god-for-rainbows-a-poetic-resume/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/thank-god-for-rainbows-a-poetic-resume/
