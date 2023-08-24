Bedminster, NJ Author Publishes Essay Collection
August 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLazy at Stanford, a new book by Michael Lazaar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lazy at Stanford is a splashing of short essays centered on 29 themes, many of which are psychology oriented, composed over decades. This stimulating read places much emphasis on comprehending a person's many states of mind, and the author hopes that readers will walk away enlightened, and with a better understanding of their own thought processes.
About the Author
The author attended Stanford University where he studied psychology. He has been employed by Bell Labs as a Systems Engineer. He has also been employed at Johnson & Johnson as a Computer Engineer, and has worked at a start-up in Palo Alto, in Silicon Valley. The author has a B.S. in Computer Science from Rutgers University, with honors.
Lazy at Stanford is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0167-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lazy-at-stanford/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lazy-at-stanford/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us