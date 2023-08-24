Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Memoir
Who'll Bring Me Flowers?, a new book by Anita A. Rozzi, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The author's account of life growing up in rural New Mexico during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl era… of loves found and lost… and meeting life's challenges "tough as a rabbit."
About the Author
Anita Rozzi was born and raised on a dry-land farm in southeastern New Mexico during the era of the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. She attended the small country schools that were prevalent at the time with additional coaching by her father who became a farmer after leaving a career as a public school teacher.
Discouraged by the hardscrabble life of the times, she made a determination to leave that lifestyle at an early age. At age sixteen, Rozzi graduated high school, receiving a scholastic scholarship to attend New Mexico Highland University in Las Vegas, New Mexico where she studied Journalism and U.S. History.
Subsequently, Rozzi was employed by the Bell Communications System and became one of the first females in the system to become an Office Manager. She retired from the company after serving twenty-five years and presently resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico where she enjoys attending and sometimes participating in Southwestern Arts & Crafts Shows.
Rozzi is the proud mother of three adult children, grandmother to six grandchildren, and great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren.
Who'll Bring Me Flowers? is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-114-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wholl-bring-me-flowers/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/wholl-bring-me-flowers/
