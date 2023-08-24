Arvada, CO Author Publishes Romance Novel
August 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWild Fire, a new book by Arianna Courson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ember:
Light … That's how I saw the world before everyone I once loved became dust.
Grey … That's my life now. I can't trust anyone anymore. Every time I do … I end up broken …
But that's when he came …
I'm not sure if I'll ever be the same …
I'm not sure if I want to be, either …
He's much worse than feeling broken …
He's ADDICTING …
He has secrets … Bad ones … I'd never thought I'd fall for something so …
Dark, mysterious, and …
DANGEROUS …
Max:
Her name is Ember Angelus, a beautiful girl who has been torn to shreds by the very people she loved. The people who were supposed to love her back.
I want her trust. I will do whatever it takes to gain it.
I don't care how much she fights. I don't care how much she screams. I don't even care if she says she hates me, that I freak her out, that I'm too dangerous.
I know what she wants. Needs. Desires. And I intend to push her until she gives in. That's what she wants anyway. I know this because I can read her. I know her better than she knows herself. I am what she desires, but she denies it.
Danger is my middle name. And if it takes holding her to me while she kicks and screams, I won't let go until she falls asleep. Safe … Unharmed …
If that's what it takes … that's what I'll do.
About the Author
Arianna Courson is a young author that loves to write. She is currently a teenager in her Junior year of high school. She works hard and tries to learn more about her genre in other books with the same genre. She loves to draw, and she loves music. Arianna loves to read, of course.
Wild Fire is a 418-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-320-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wild-fire/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wild-fire/
