Gun Barrel City, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
August 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Moose on the Caboose, a new book by Ruth Reynolds, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Moose on the Caboose is a short, rhyming bedtime story about adventure, fun, family, and hard work.
About the Author
Ruth Reynolds is the mother of two boys, young men, and they have a company business together. Family is very important to Reynolds. The family is involved in the community as well, loves photography and has had exhibits in California, Arkansas, and Texas.
The Moose on the Caboose is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4096-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-moose-on-the-caboose/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-moose-on-the-caboose/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us